Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tracy Brabin was elected as MP for Batley and Spen less than seven months ago in a by-election following the murder of her predecessor Jo Cox.

And the former Coronation Street actress may be among the many Labour casualties expected in next month’s snap general election.

If Ms Brabin loses her seat on June 8 she will have served just 231 days.

So would that make her the shortest serving MP in Parliament’s history?

If Ms Brabin is beaten she will be among the shortest serving MPs.

Indeed she could be the shortest serving MP in 25 years; Lib Dem MP Nicol Stephen – elected to Kincardine and Deeside in November 1991 – was defeated in the 1992 General Election.

But Ms Brabin is no danger of becoming the shortest serving British MP ever.

Thomas Higgins served ZERO days as MP for North Galway (all of Ireland was then part of the United Kingdom) after being elected on January 25, 1906.

The Irish nationalist was taken ill on the night of his election and he died of a heart attack at 1.30am the following day.

Other super-short serving MPs: