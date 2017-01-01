Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unions demanding re-nationalisation of the railways will join climate change protesters for a Day of Action for Rail next week.

Members of Huddersfield TUC and Kirklees Campaign against Climate Change will hold the event from 5pm to 6.15pm on Tuesday, January 3, outside Huddersfield Railway Station to leaflet commuters and call for a publicly-owed railway with affordable fares.

Bob Stoker, secretary of Huddersfield TUC, said a further rise in rail fares taking effect next Tuesday was “the Christmas present no one asked for.”

He said public ownership of rail could deliver cheaper fares while taking back into public ownership franchised services up for renewal this year could save around £1.5bn – which could fund a 10% cut in season tickets and other regulated fares from 2017.

Train fares are set to rise by an average of 2.3%.