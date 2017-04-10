Chaos ensued on a major commuter route in Huddersfield after a lorry crashed into a pedestrian crossing.
The inbound carriageway on Leeds Road was closed this morning (Monday) after the HGV ploughed into the central reservation, crushing the railings and traffic lights for a pelican crossing near to Springbank Road.
Luckily nobody was injured in the collision.
Motorists were confined to one side of the road as the inbound carriageway was closed between McDonald’s and Bradley Mills Road by the retail park.
Live: Huddersfield breaking news, M62 and travel
Council contractors were sent to the scene to clear debris from the road and the vehicle was recovered. Police officers attended to assist with the flow of traffic.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 7.08am following reports of a collision. The incident is damage-only and nobody has been injured.”