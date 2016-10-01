Traffic chaos in New Mill after lorry jack knifes

A lorry carrying another lorry and drivers' cabs has got stuck in New Mill.

Passers by could not believe their eyes when they saw the orange vehicle had jack knifed on Green Hill Bank Road this morning, despite its load giving the driver 40 wing mirrors to look in.

The strange incident occurred at 8.10am and led to a traffic jam as the lorry had blocked the road.

Will Kilner, an Upperthong resident who came across the scene, said that he believes the driver was Russian.

According to the sign on the lorry, he was working for a Dutch transportation firm called De Rooy.

The police and a recovery team have been called to the scene to try move it.

It has now been moved to one side but there is still a traffic build up.