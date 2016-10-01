Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Traffic chaos in New Mill after lorry jack knifes

  • Updated
  • By

The HGV, which was carrying another lorry and driver cabs, got stuck on Green Hill Bank

A lorry carrying another lorry and drivers' cabs has got stuck in New Mill.

Passers by could not believe their eyes when they saw the orange vehicle had jack knifed on Green Hill Bank Road this morning, despite its load giving the driver 40 wing mirrors to look in.

The strange incident occurred at 8.10am and led to a traffic jam as the lorry had blocked the road.

Will Kilner, an Upperthong resident who came across the scene, said that he believes the driver was Russian.

According to the sign on the lorry, he was working for a Dutch transportation firm called De Rooy.

The police and a recovery team have been called to the scene to try move it.

It has now been moved to one side but there is still a traffic build up.

Previous Articles

Latest planning applications received by Kirklees Council

These are the latest to be submitted to the council

Related Tags

Places
New Mill
Upperthong

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman among the Hands off HRI Funday Sunday marchers. Photo by Neil Terry Photography
  1. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Top doctors have been "found out" by councillors, say A&E campaigners
  2. Huddersfield
    Could this unusual campaign spell the end of loneliness for people in Huddersfield?
  3. Apple
    'Counterfeit iPhone' conman Paul Chan targeted stores in £124,000 fiddle
  4. Upper Denby
    Terror ordeal for family confronted in own home by masked gang
  5. New Mill
    Traffic chaos in New Mill after lorry jack knifes

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent