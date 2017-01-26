Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jam-busting road widening schemes are being hatched by officials, the Examiner can reveal.

Plans to ease congestion blackspots and improve air quality on some of the busiest routes in Kirklees have taken another step forward.

Roads in line for investment as part of the £1bn West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund include: Halifax Road from Huddersfield town centre to Ainley Top, the A62 Leeds Road from Huddersfield up to Cooper Bridge, the A644 through Mirfield and Ravensthorpe and the A653 between Dewsbury and Leeds.

A ‘major redesign’ of the notorious Cooper Bridge junction is also part of the plans.

Meanwhile schemes to develop a new link road from the M62 to the M1 and a new motorway slip road from the M62 at Bradley Bar are still being developed.

In Huddersfield the plans include alterations at the Blacker Road and Cavalry Arms junctions of Halifax Road through north west Huddersfield to better cope with the heavy traffic between the town centre and the motorway.

The A62 from Huddersfield Ring Road is to have ‘capacity improvements’ at key intersections to speed up journeys during the rush hour period.

Ambitions to widen the single lane road from Cooper Bridge to the M62 are also stated.

Public transport, cycling, walking and green spaces are all part of improvements, officials have said.

The schemes are all in the early stages of planning in the hope for West Yorkshire Transport Fund funding.

Clr Peter McBride, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for investment and regeneration, said: “We have identified some key locations on our strategic road network where there are major congestion issues and delays on a regular basis.

“We are looking to reduce these problems and will develop major road alterations to deal with them.

“Developing the schemes and securing funding is a complex and lengthy process, involving land surveys, design, traffic modelling, consultation and so on.

“However, while there is nothing imminent, it is important we plan to ensure our roads network can cope with future growth in the population and our economy.”

Clr McBride said the A653 corridor from Dewsbury to Leeds was likely to be the first scheme approved, potentially in 2018/19.

The complex major redesign of Cooper Bridge and the A62 is pencilled in for some time after 2021.

The Halifax Road scheme is in early development with no timescales stated yet.

Clr McBride added: “The A629 is already congested and for the majority of the day experiences long queues and delays, with average speeds of less than 10mph in some parts in peak periods.

“We are developing a business case which seeks to gain approval for a series of improvements at key intersections from Huddersfield Ring Road to Ainley Top.”