Traffic cops nab dealer 'mid-sale'

  • Updated
  • By

Man, 38, arrested by passing officers

Drugs seized by traffic police on patrol in Halifax Old Road, Birkby
TRAFFIC cops arrested an alleged street dealer ‘mid-sale’ in Huddersfield.

The roads policing unit officers were on patrol in Birkby when they spotted the deal taking place on Sunday at 2.20pm.

Suspected Class A drugs were seized and a 38-year-old man arrested.

In a tweet, the Unit posted two photos of the drugs haul with the comment: “Street dealer arrested ‘mid-sale’ in the Birkby area of Huddersfield. Class A drugs seized. #notjustatrafficcop.”

Drugs seized by traffic police in Birkby on Sunday
The tweet – under the handle @WYP_RPU – showed a quantity of tiny white bags which had been seized from the suspected dealer.

The Force’s Roads Policing Unit’s day-to-day role is policing the county’s road network. Part of their job is disrupting the activities of criminals who use the roads, as well as working to reduce the number of road casualties and tackle anti-social driving.

Previous Articles

Ex-sex worker Lisa Marie Maguire caught in police drugs 'sting'

Leeds Crown Court

She helped undercover cops to buy drugs

Related Tags

Places
Birkby
Huddersfield

