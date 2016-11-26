Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have recommended a steep country lane be gritted following an accident.

The accident, involving a Seat Leon car and a van, took place on Round Ings Road, Scapegoat Hill, on Saturday at around 9.30am.

It is not believed anyone was seriously hurt in the accident.

But police believe the accident may have been caused by ice on the road.

The lane, connecting Scapegoat Hill to Outlane across the M62, was closed temporarily.

Temperatures on Friday night dropped to below freezing prompting the need for Kirklees Council gritters to spring into action.

Plans for winter gritting in rural Huddersfield were discussed at a council meeting last week.

Residents from the Colne, Holme and Dearne valley areas were invited to a Kirklees Rural District in Meltham.

The agenda included an update on the council’s winter maintenance approach for 2016-17.