A two-year-old boy has died suddenly from serious injuries in Golcar .

Police and ambulance crews were called at 7.26am to a house in Banks Road, Golcar, to reports of a child with serious injuries.

Sadly the boy was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have confirmed the boy’s death is ‘not believed to be suspicious’.

Police officers remain at the scene.

No further details around the circumstances of the incident have been released at this stage.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.26am to an address in Banks Road to reports of a two-year-old boy with serious injuries. Police and ambulance attended.

“Sadly the child was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A police cordon remains in place.”

Residents reported also seeing the air ambulance in the area this morning and first landing at Reinwood playing fields and it is understood to have later landed near the scene.

One said: "I’m just round the corner back home now but when I left there was three police cars, one unmarked detectives car, and a CSI van. My neighbour possibly knows the people that live there but not sure yet.

Another said: “I heard the police arrive this morning. It’s very sad”