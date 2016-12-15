The video will start in 8 Cancel

A booklet detailing all the West Yorkshire train timetables for passengers has been scrapped.

As of Sunday the booklet, formerly published by county transport authority Metro, will be discontinued.

And if you want up-to-date information you’ll need to pick up about 25 booklets, according to railway enthusiasts Andrew Nelson and Jeff Twigg.

Train operators, such as Northern Rail and First TransPennine Express, must now print their own timetables following a change in the terms of their contracts with the Department for Transport (DfT).

The change could be puzzling for passengers who use more than one service, particularly if they are run by different operators.

Andrew, from Mirfield, said: “Before there was a single booklet with all the timetables of trains in West Yorkshire.

“It was A6 in size and a third of an inch thick – it was very convenient.

“Now you have 24 or 25 different timetables – it’s a waste of paper and very inefficient.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “Train operating companies are obliged to display all relevant timetables at all stations, including those which share services with other franchises.

“Station staff should also advise passengers on available services, and provide extra assistance to those who need it.”