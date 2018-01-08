The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters at Huddersfield Rail Station seemed largely indifferent to the strike by Northern employees today (Monday) on the first day of three 24 hour stoppages planned this week.

There was a low key presence at the station this morning with only a handful of RMT pickets stood quietly outside.

The long running dispute which has rumbled on for months concerns safety issues and worries over guards being removed from trains.

Vicky Stones of Holmfirth said: “I have to agree there should be guards on trains if only to stop antisocial behaviour.”

And Kirklees councillor Andrew Cooper said: “I’m supportive of guards on trains and the threat of losing guards on trains is not good for passenger safety and is something everyone should be concerned about.”

Strikes are due to take place on Wednesday and Friday this week.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It means many Northern Rail services will be cancelled or replaced with bus services.

Arriva, which runs the Northern franchise, aims to run 1,350 services across the North, which is more than 50% of its normal service.

Customers have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys .

Northern say there will be no job cuts, but have committed to introduce Driver Controlled Operation on parts of the Northern network with guards redeployed elsewhere.

Passengers who experience delays of 30 minutes or more can claim compensation through Northern’s Delay Repay scheme.