Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker has hit out at the missed opportunities in Chancellor Philip Hammond’s budget – and delivered her alternative spending plans in a speech in the House of Commons.

Speaking during the budget debate, the Labour MP said the chancellor has failed to deliver a budget for the nation – arguing that the billions of pounds lost to the Treasury through tax avoidance could have been used to fund social care, transport and housing.

She said tax avoidance had cost nearly £13bn to the UK economy since 2010.

Just £1bn of avoided tax paid back could fund 125 miles of railway track electrification that the chancellor and transport secretary promised constituents in the Colne Valley and those who travel between Leeds and Manchester.

Instead they had decided to plough more money in to HS2 that was already “off the tracks” with its spending. “The offer on transport from the Chancellor was more Thomas the Tank Engine than a quality trans-Pennine rail service,” she said.

The MP said £1bn would also have helped to build 50,000 shared-ownership homes or 16,000 social housing units, adding: “We need a housing strategy to build affordable and social housing like we had in the 1940s and 1950s. We need a housing strategy that puts infrastructure in place at the same time not to overpower local communities.”

On social care, she said she was “lost for words” that Mr Hammond had failed to mention it in his budget. “We have an ageing population and we need to make sure our mums and dads are cared for in their old age,” she said.

Mrs Walker said Kirklees Council was spending £101.8m a year on adult social care – about 35% of its total budget – while having its direct funding from Government cut by £129m with a further £65m to be cut by 2021. In addition, the number of people in Kirklees aged over 65 was expected to increase by 29% in the next 13 years.

She said her alternative budget would fund electrification of the Pennine Manchester to Leeds route, updating trains and make trains work for the communities using the service; re-open SureStart, scrap the public sector pay cap and fund social care and affordable housing “for the many and not just the few.”