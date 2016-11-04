Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Network Rail paid Transpennine Express £3.8m as compensation for delays last year.

The rail operator paid the money over the course of last year to pay for unplanned delays for which it was responsible on the Transpennine Express timetable – the route which takes in Huddersfield.

These would be delays caused by the likes of signal and power failures that are Network Rail’s responsibility, as well as more unpredictable problems such as vandalism and bad weather.

It was also up a huge 111% on the £1.8m from the year before.

Another train operator, Northern, got £2.2m, which was down 20%.

The sum was part of £106m the operator of Britain’s railways paid out to the various train companies that run along them in 2015/16.

Network Rail (NR) and the various train operating companies have a complicated system of payments designed to compensate for the delays they cause each other.

This runs alongside another complex system designed to compensate for planned delays to the network.

The systems work both ways: these figures were net payments from Network Rail minus the money it had coming in from the train companies for delays they had caused its work.

About 60% of passenger delays are attributed to Network Rail.