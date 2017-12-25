Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We all love a good animal story.

There’s just something about pigs being rescued from rivers that eases the pain of impending nuclear war and financial crisis.

So seeing as 2017 has been another whirlwind of anguish and doom, here are some of Huddersfield’s best animal stories from throughout the year.

THREE-LEGGED PUG FINDS NEW HOME WITH NIFTY-LEGGED GOALIE

Bobby the pug scored big time after finding a new family in September. The pup had a rough start to life after being born with a deformed tail and missing leg which meant she couldn’t walk. But the lucky pooch was given a new leash of life after being taken on by former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Matt Glennon and his family at their home in Hepworth. See the full story here.

CONFUSION OVER TERRAPINS SPOTTED IN HUDDERSFIELD CANAL

The only wildlife you’d expect to find in Huddersfield Broad Canal is the odd fish, ducks and empty Carling cans. So imagine the surprise of one Examiner reader when she saw terrapins sunning themselves on its banks.

Laura Foleher spotted the reptiles on a walk along the canal near Fartown in April. Find out how they ended up there here.

DAISY MOOOVED IN UDDERLY AMAZING RESCUE

It wasn’t a good day for Daisy the cow. After losing her mum in a field near Holmfirth, the four-month-old Belgian Blue found herself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Literally.

Firefighters were called to pull the 200kg calf from a muddy hole in a disused quarry after the mishap in July. Luckily, it all ended well.

(Image: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue)

FELIX HAS ENOUGH OF STARDOM

It’s not easy being a celebrity cat, you know. First there are the fans. Then there are all the cameras in your face ready to capture every flaw.

So you can imagine how it all got a bit too much for Huddersfield’s most famous feline Felix the Station Cat. The poor moggy was being held up for the cameras with Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling as he stopped at the Station on a charity walk in June. But little did Jeff know Felix had also had a long day catching mice and chasing pigeons, and the puss lashed out as he tried to stroke her. See the hilarious video here.

OWL BE THERE FOR YOU

This little tawny found itself too wet to woo when it got trapped in a tree branch all alone in horrible weather last month. The bird of prey was spotted tangled in fishing wire and had been there for THREE DAYS when it was rescued on the canal in Thornhill, Dewsbury. Read the full story here.

TINY KITTENS REHOMED AFTER BEING DUMPED IN BIN BAG AT JUST DAYS OLD

From heartbreak to happy ending, these tiny kittens got off to a bad start when they were found abandoned in a plastic bag in Bradley in September. The litter of four were just days old and still had their eyes closed, while one still had its umbilical cord attached. An RSPCA inspector said the kittens had been “lucky to survive”, with the litter soon rehomed with a foster mum who had recently had a litter. See the story here.

ABANDONED SHEEP MUNCHKIN GIVEN SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE

Tiny lamb Munchkin was left for dead after being hit by a car near Marsden. But help came in the form of Rianna Mir, who rescued him and took him in.

Munchkin had suffered a broken leg in the accident and vets said he would need an expensive operation or face being put down. Animal lover Rianna set up a fundraising page and managed to raise the cash needed to fix his poorly leg, and even build him a shelter to stay cosy. Read the adorable story here.

HAPPY ENDING FOR ZAK AFTER OWNER DIES IN SLEEP

German Shepherd Zak was found neglected and infested with fleas after his owner became too ill to care for him and died next to him in her sleep.

The seven-year-old was rescued and charity volunteers revealed this month he had made a full recovery. Read this lovely story here.