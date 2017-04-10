Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A travellers site is already up and running on green belt land in Huddersfield without planning permission.

Last week we revealed that Kirklees Council has been urged to back plans for a travellers’ site on the moorland at Scammonden.

But it turns out the site is already at least partially built ... and probably has been since February.

Plans have been tabled for a development of pitches for four families of travellers. Each would have two caravans – one mobile and the other touring – and there would be another static caravan too making nine in total. Cars would also be parked on the site.

The site is well hidden behind an embankment but a sign on a small lane leading to it states: New Hey Road Static Caravan.

The application from development consultants Philip Brown Associates based in Rugby, Warwickshire said the site would be used by an extended family made up of four separate households and would not be used by other travellers. The applicant’s name is a Thomas Ward.

The planning application form asks: Describe the current use of the site.

The box is filled in and states: Unauthorised caravan site.

Before then it was for agricultural use.

The application also confirms the development started on February 18.

In a letter supporting the application Mr Brown states: “It is acknowledged that the application site is in the green belt and that traveller sites constitute inappropriate development within the green belt.”

He says the application must show “very special circumstances” for the development to be given the green light and says these include Kirklees Council’s failure to provide a site for travellers and that this site will not spoil the openness of the green belt as it is behind an embankment.

Mr Brown’s supporting letter says the Wards “have been living in conventional housing contrary to their Irish Traveller traditions. The Wards have not been able to live together in a traditional family group and their children have not been able to attend a Catholic school.

“This has been detrimental to their home and family life and has prejudiced the children’s religious education.”

Mr Brown said these factors should “carry substantial weight in favour of this proposal.”

The nearest Catholic school is at least 10 miles from the site.

Kirklees Council has written to the developer stating: “There is insufficient information to show that the applicant and his family meet the

classification of “gypsies and travellers”.”

The council has asked for more information.

The closing date for objections was yesterday. (Monday, April 10).

Kirklees Highways and West Yorkshire Police have raised no objection to the scheme. No decision date has yet been set for the application.

Mr Brown was contacted by the Examiner to try to find out why the site was set up and then the application put in but he said we had caught him at a bad time and he couldn’t answer any questions at the moment.