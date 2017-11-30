Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers continue to occupy a site earmarked for housing in Dalton.

Several vehicles arrived at the former Jarmain textile mill off Crossley Lane last weekend and more than 10 caravans and cars were still occupying the site on Thursday.

The land, which has outline permission for residential development, is owned by Leeds-based Narbourne Ltd.

It is understood that the company is taking legal action to move the travellers on.

A spokesperson for Wakefield-based architecture and planning firm John R Paley Associates Ltd, which is acting for the owners, said earlier this week that action was being considered, but has not commented further.

The site, which was first put to industrial use in 1893, was home to the Jarmain textile mill for many years and was later part of the Hartley Group, owned by Alan Lewis, who also owns Globe Mills in Slaithwaite.

The Hartley Group applied for permission to demolish the industrial buildings on the site in 2014.

A planning application submitted in the name of Leeds-based Narbourne Ltd in March, 2015, said that up to 126 houses could be built on the site and pointed out its close proximity to amenities including shops, schools, doctors’ surgeries and bus stops.