A nurse giving a patient a diabetes test, as new analysis suggests that five million people in England are at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, which is linked to obesity and unhealthy lifestyles.

Treating patients at risk of diabetes – but who do not yet have the disease – could slash the number of cases.

According to research by the University of Huddersfield holding ‘pre-diabetes’ clinics could reduce diagnoses of type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes swallows 10% of the NHS’s annual budget – and 80% of cases are of the acquired, and largely avoidable, type 2 version.

But by identifying those at risk of contracting diabetes and ‘intervening’ to adopt healthier lifestyle can ‘massively’ reduce the number of diagnoses, says Dr Warren Gillibrand a diabetes care expert at the university.

Scandinavian studies have shown that a 80% reduction in type 2 diabetes is achievable through ‘pre-diabetes’ treatment.

Dr Gillibrand said: “People identified as being at high risk are mainly referred to the clinics by a GP, based on a number of different factors, such as lifestyle, weight, smoking history and biochemical markers.”

But education alone is only likely to produce modest results.

Dr Gillibrand said: “The arguments in the article are that education alone in its purest form probably isn’t that effective.

Dr Warren Gillibrand, diabetes researcher at Huddersfield University

“There is a need for other mediators – for example, behaviour interventions or talking-based psychological therapies in order to initiate lifestyle change.”

‘Treating’ diabetes in patients before they have the disease may a ‘challenging concept for patients and nurses alike’.

But according to Dr Gillibrand and his study co-authors, university colleague Stephen Phillips and York-based district nurse Wendy Youngs, intervention doesn’t need to be medically led.

The report said: “Use of peer and community-based programmes could be not only cheaper, but also have the ability to provide potentially long-term support for people, and would provide continued reduced risk.

“Intervention needs to ensure that it is provided at an appropriate level to account for cultural, social and gender needs. Innovative approaches need to be considered to reduce the number of people who are diagnosed with pre-diabetes from progressing to type 2 diabetes and its associated potential complication.”

Dr Gillibrand is hoping to secure £350,000 of funding for a two-year project which will involve four NHS trusts from contrasting parts of the country.