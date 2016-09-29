Login Register
Tree crashes down onto two cars in Huddersfield Road

Parked car crushed as huge tree falls

Fallen tree in Liversedge
A huge tree came down striking a passing car and crushing another which was parked on the driveway of a house.

Fortunately no-one was hurt when the tree crashed down in Huddersfield Road, Liversedge, at around noon.

The drama happened on the busy A62 Leeds-Huddersfield Road near the new Sainsbury’s Local store.

One of the vehicles, a VW Polo, was struck as it was driven along the road and the branches smashed into its roof.

The woman driver was shaken but not injured.

Tree falls into car in Leeds Road Liversedge

The other vehicle, a Peugeot 206, had been parked at the end of a driveway with no-one in it.

The tree caused the rear off side of the vehicle to be crushed and windows to be smashed.

Police were on the scene within minutes as they were already at a minor accident further up the road.

The owner of the Peugeot, Jenny Bull, 25, said: “I’m so relieved no one was hurt. It’s just the wind must have brought the tree down.

Tree falls into car in Leeds Road Liversedge

“I’d been home from work for about an hour and heard a loud cracking outside.

“I went out and at first I thought it had missed my car as there was a van parked so you couldn’t see in between but then I saw the damage.

“There were some branches in the road.”

Jenny said police were on the scene in minutes due to attending another incident nearby.

Tree falls into car in Leeds Road Liversedge

She said: “There had been an accident on the road before it happened so the police came straight over.”

Kirklees Council were notified the tree was causing an obstruction and tree surgeons arrived around 3pm.

The workers could be seen using a chain saw to slice up the tree before feeding it into a wood chipper.

Previous Articles

Planning applications submitted this week

Demolition of a church clock tower among the plans

