Trees have been axed at a site earmarked for a new school - while plans are still awaiting the go-ahead.

Residents watched in horror as several trees were felled at Moor End Academy in Crosland Moor, where planning is ongoing for a new primary school.

Beaumont Primary Academy will be built on the playing fields by the school if developers get the green light.

Kirklees Council’s consultation period ends on Friday.

Local resident, Andrew Walker, attempted to save the trees by sitting in one of them.

Andrew, who lives on Woodside Road, overlooking the site, said: “They came on Tuesday and we rang several people to find out what was happening. So when they turned up yesterday morning I saw red and went round and did a bit of tree hugging.

“We have been told the school has organised for the trees to be cut down as they are diseased or unsafe, but I live opposite and believe they are in perfect condition.”

Members of Dryclough Woodside Residents Group (DWARG) have written to Moor End Academy Trust to request a stop to the work.

Chas Ball, from the group, said: “They are clearly acting as if it’s a 'done deal'.''

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The council arranged for the felling of trees at the academy.

"As the trees are not the subject of a preservation order or within a conservation area, and their removal has no bearing on the planning process, their removal did not require prior permission.

"The council carried out this work now so that it could be completed before the bird nesting season.

"This means that if planning permission for a new school on the site is granted in April, there will be no impact on the target opening date of September 2018.”

Moor End Academy was not available for comment as it is closed for half-term