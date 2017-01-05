Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A depressed man who bought a BB gun intending to harm himself ended up in court after pointing it at someone else.

Trevor Fox, 57, of Coppice Drive, Netherton, purchased the pistol-shaped air gun on March 12 last year and put it in his pocket after removing it from its packaging.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that Fox, on his own account, then went out drinking in Huddersfield to give himself Dutch courage to do something to himself.

However, after drinking in the Albert public house, he was talking to a woman when another man made a derogatory comment to one of them.

Mr Sharp said Fox then pulled the gun out from his pocket and pointed it at the male for a few seconds before putting it back again, telling the woman: “Don’t worry, I wouldn’t point it at you. I have things in my past I need to protect myself from.”

He was challenged about having a gun and was asked to leave when he confirmed he had one.

Fox then went to the Conservative Club in Netherton, Huddersfield, where he mentioned to his brother he had a gun. His brother took it from him and broke it in two.

The police were called and he was arrested and told officers he had suffered from depression for a number of years and had wanted to end his own life but needed to drink to do so. He said he did not have a clear recollection of events in the Albert.

Peter Byrne, representing Fox, said he was in substantial debt and unable to work because of his health situation but had already taken steps to get help.

Fox admitted possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and was given 15 months in prison suspended for 18 months with a three month curfew from 9pm to 7am.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC said he accepted Fox had been having difficulties, got himself drunk “and behaved in this extraordinary fashion, but you must understand that caused concern and fear because of this weapon. You knew it was only a BB gun but others are not going to know that.”

But he said Fox had already, to his credit, sought help and reports assessed his actions as a “one off piece of foolishness” and not needing the intervention of the probation service.