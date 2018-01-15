Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have gone on trial accused of murdering a 32-year-old Dewsbury man who suffered multiple injuries when he was run over by a car during violence outside a pub.

A crown court jury heard this afternoon (Mon) that Jonathan Binns had come out of the Scarborough Hotel in Thornhill as the fight between a group of men came to an end and was walking with his hands held out towards a Ford Fiesta when he was run over in February 2017.

In a brief summary of the case to the jury prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC said that Mr Binns had nothing in his hands and “posed no meaningful threat” when the Fiesta driver Jaelan Herlt, 20, encouraged by his passenger 20-year-old Khaleem Harris, drove deliberately at him and over him.

“Jonathan Binns suffered multiple injuries from which he could not and would not recover,” said Mr Lumley.

The Fiesta was abandoned down a dead-end about five minutes later and Mr Lumley alleged that within seconds of turning off the engine Herlt was sending messages to his girlfriend saying he had “done something bad.”

Herlt, of Derwent Road, Dewsbury, claimed to have rammed some people who had racially abused him and in another message he said he thought he had killed someone.

After Harris’ arrest he described the incident as “stupid” saying that some guy had tried to rob him and he ended up under the car and died.

Herlt and Harris, of North Road, Dewsbury, have both denied charges of murder and violent disorder and Harris has pleaded not guilty to a further offence of possession of an offensive weapon.

The pair have gone on trial alongside eight other Dewsbury men aged between 17 and 21 who deny being involved in the violent disorder that night.

The other defendants charged with violent disorder are Thomas Chapman, 19, of Edge View, Thornhill; Kallum Harris, 19, of Ashfield, Thornhill; Kamrren Harris, was 17 now 18, of The Town, Thornhill; Reece Hinchliffe, 19, of Doubting Road, Thornhill; Ashley Longstaff, 20, of Lees Hall Road, Thornhill; Jonathan Newby, 21, of Lees Hall Road, Thornhill and Ryan Scaife, 19, of Partridge Crescent, Thornhill. There is also a 17-year-old who cannot be named.

Kamrren Harris has also denied possessing an offensive weapon and GBH. Jonathan Newby has also denied two allegations of possessing an offensive weapon.

Mr Lumley is expected to fully open the case to the jury tomorrow (Tues).

The trial at Bradford Crown Court is expected to last about six weeks.