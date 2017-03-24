Investigators at the scene after man dies at Golcar textile firm

Friends and colleagues have paid warm tributes to a 51-year-old dad who died at a Golcar textile firm.

Workmates said the worker, who has not been named but is believed to be a local father-of-two, was an “absolute gentleman” in tributes posted on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

The tributes followed an industrial accident at I.F.G Drake, Victoria Mills, at around 2am on Friday in which the worker suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Begsy Bellamy said: “Such a terrible thing to happen. One of my mates – such a great guy. Shouldn’t happen to anyone at work. Thoughts to your family.”

RECAP: Worker dies after he is dragged into machine at Golcar textile firm

Dale Oakes said: “Absolutely devastated. My heart goes out to you all. You were a good man, fella. Rest in peace big boy. So sorry xxx.”

Danny Roberts said: “RIP mate, one of the best guys I have ever met.”

Rachel Louise added: “So awful. Thinking of his family and the workers. My dad’s very good friend.”

Adrian Patterson posted: “RIP gaffer – sleep well big guy. Thoughts are with your family.”

Bev Longmore said: “RIP gaffer. You will be sadly missed by all your dart players. Thoughts are with your family xx.”

Robert Dyson added: “Shocking news. Absolute gentleman. RIP pal.”

Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a work-related death at Victoria Mills, in Golcar on Friday morning (24/3)

"Emergency services including fire and ambulance attended at a premises on Victoria Lane at around 2:10am. A 51-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Coroner have been notified. Enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesman for the firm said: “There was an incident and it is being looked at. We cannot operate today and we are being fully co-operative with all the authorities.”

The Health and Safety Executive has also been informed and a spokesman said: “The HSE has been made aware of an incident that took place in the Golcar area of Huddersfield overnight.

“We are assisting West Yorkshire Police as part of a joint inquiry.”