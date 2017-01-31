Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad of two who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer has lost his five-month battle with the disease.

Nathan Lewis, 30, of Deighton, died on Saturday just hours after marrying fiancée Tiffany Ferdinand in an emotional ceremony.

Nathan, who leaves a daughter Sienna, five, and three-year-old son Thiago, was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), a condition that causes tumours to grow. His family launched a £50,000 fundraising appeal to pay for pioneering treatment in Germany.

Radiotherapy had shrunk the tumours but the cancer had spread to his lungs.

The couple’s son Thiago also has the disease but a treatment has been found.

Nathan’s cancer was too far advanced for proton beam therapy but a new stem cell treatment was found at a clinic in Germany.

There were dates available in February and his family launched a desperate bid to raise the £25,000 needed to book him in.

Last week Nathan’s health deteriorated and the couple got married.

On Saturday Tiffany broke the heart-wrenching news that her husband had lost his fight for life.

On Facebook she wrote: “Truly can’t believe it has come to saying this. After a cruel five month battle, Nathan my beautiful husband peacefully passed away early this morning in my arms.

“It’s great comfort that he is no longer suffering but it’s heartbreaking that he’s gone too soon.

“Thank you to all that have supported his fundraising in every way that you can.

“His wishes were that if he didn’t make it, that the fundraising pays for his funeral and anything left goes towards a future for his children Sienna and Thiago.”

Tiffany later posted a poignant picture of the couple’s clasped hands showing their wedding rings.

Nathan’s JustGiving fundraising page has topped £12,000 with one individual donation of £5,000.

Tributes have been paid and Sarah Simmonds posted on the JustGiving page: “Deepest condolences to you and your family.

“Life can be truly cruel in the suffering it can deal. Take strength from your memories and lean on the ones who will hold you up and get you through x.”

Stephen John said: “I spent my younger years growing up with Nathan. We shared some great times and memories. So sad that we lost touch in recent years. My heart goes out to his loved ones.”

Rochelle Smith donated £10 and wrote: “So sorry for your loss. Sorry it’s not much but want to continue to help. Hope you all can get through this sad time.”