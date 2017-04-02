Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a football fan whose second team was Huddersfield Town after he died in a road accident.

Frankie Bish, 50, died after being hit by a scooter in Dagenham on Thursday evening.

Tributes to the man, who was also a Leyton Orient fan and known simply as ‘Mr Orient’ flooded in from former Orient players and fans alike after news of his death was announced.

He was well known by Town fans and planned to go to the forthcoming Town versus Fulham match on Saturday, April 22.

Supporters staged a round of applause for Mr Bish in the 50th minute of The O’s fixture against Wycombe Wanderers at Brisbane Road this weekend.

On Facebook Rachael Gomersall wrote: “Frankie and his best mate Lee had booked a hotel and had arranged to come up for the Fulham game.”

And in a scond post she said: “Terribly sad news. Just can’t get my head round it. My heart goes out to his family and friends.

“I know it’s had a massive effect on lots up here.

“Such a lovely, lovely man and an absolute honour to have known him, spent time with him and blessed to be able to call him a friend.”

Judith Coyne added: “Frankie was due up on the 22nd to watch the game with us and have a long overdue catch-up.

“Wearing his Town shirt which he was so proud of. He took it to all the O’s game to show them.

“We have lost one of our own – Frankie was and will always be our adopted Terrier. I had the pleasure of knowing him for over seven years.”

Chris Cooper said: “Always seemed a great guy and loved reading his posts. Can’t believe this has happened.”

Frankie’s daughter Kirsty Bish has set up a special link so people can pledge money to give the family money so they can give him “the send-off” he deserves, said:

“As most people are aware my dad sadly passed away in a road traffic accident on Thursday. Like many of you we are all still in shock and can’t quite believe Frankie is no longer here with us.

“He loved his football and wrestling and I’m hoping his football and wrestling families will be kind enough to donate and help the family raise enough to give my dad the send off he deserves as this was so unexpected.

“Any amount will be greatly appreciated. Let’s give my dad the send off he deserves. Thank you. Love Kirsty xx.”

https:// www.gofundme.com/the-send-off-my-dad-deserves