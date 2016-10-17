Friends of a footballer who is thought to have taken his own life have organised a soccer tournament to raise cash for his funeral.

Alex Steele, 29, was found dead at his home in Elland on Thursday.

The joiner, who had started his own business, had struggled with depression and had received medication and counselling.

But relatives said Alex, who played for Elland United, had seemed to be coping in the days leading up to his death.

Now his friends have organised a fundraising football tournament, auction and family fun day to raise cash to cover his funeral expenses.

The event takes place at Elland Cricket Club, Hullen Edge Road, on October 23 at 1pm.

Among the auction items is a football kit, including boots, worn and signed by former England captain and Chelsea star John Terry.

A personal message from Terry, via video messaging app FaceTime, will also be included in the deal for the winning bidder.

Chelsea's John Terry

Other items include a signed Bradford City shirt and a makeover package worth £200 as well as a stay in a five-star hotel in York.

The event will also be attended by local celebrity runner and mental health campaigner Mush Cade, also known as the Pink Running Machine.

Mush will run 29 miles – one per year of Alex’s life – each day in the days leading up to the event.

Alex’s cousin, who did not wish to be named, said: “There were no signs it was going to happen. He must have had some problems and he’d hidden them really well.

“He was really friendly. He liked a bit of a joke and loved playing football. He had a nephew and a goddaughter whom he doted on.

“He was a really nice, friendly, honest gentleman.”

She said Alex’s death had come as a shock and finding money for his funeral would be difficult for his family.

She said: “It’s an expensive burden to his family and they don’t need that at the moment.”

The family hopes the fundraiser, organised by Lee Goodall, Thomas Stead and others, will raise enough for a decent send-off and perhaps a memorial bench.

She said: “Alex would be absolutely over the moon to see this. He would absolutely love it.”

For more information about the event search ‘In Memory of Alex Steele’ on Facebook.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lucy-moyers .