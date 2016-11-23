Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends and colleagues of Jo Cox have paid tribute to her and her family on the day her neo-Nazi murderer was jailed for the rest of his life.

Dewsbury Labour MP Paula Sherriff said in a Tweet: “Thinking of Jo Cox’s brave, dignified and courageous family today x.”

And Labour MP Tracy Brabin, Jo Cox’s successor as Batley and Spen MP, said: “Thinking of Jo’s family, friends and constituents of Batley and Spen as the jury bring guilty verdict. #lovelikejo.”

Ms Brabin urged people to honour Jo’s legacy by supporting organisations that she loved “who help make the world a better place.”

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “The single biggest tribute we can pay to Jo Cox will be to confront those who wish to promote the hatred and division that led to her murder.”

He said Jo’s values were lived out in her final moments when she put the safety of her staff before her own.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

“Jo is someone the Labour Party will forever be extremely proud of.”

The Labour leader added: “Jo was a loving mother and wife. I hope that the verdict has delivered some sense of justice to those grieving, particularly Jo’s family, who all of our thoughts are with at this time.”

Mr Corbyn added: “Jo Cox believed passionately that all people can achieve their full potential given the opportunity.

“Her murder was an attack on democracy, and has robbed the world of an ambassador of kindness and compassion.”

Jo’s widower, Brendan Cox, said: “We hope the country will take something from this. That Jo’s death will have meaning. That those in politics, the media or in our own communities who seek to divide us will face the unassailable wall of British tolerance and the articulation of Jo’s belief - that we hold more in common than that which divides us.”

Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, said: “I for one will not be beaten by what has happened. It’s the last thing my sister would want.

“I will channel my energy into ensuring Jo’s legacy continues. As a family we are more united than ever.”

She added: “There may have been one act of cowardice, but there were many acts of bravery.”

Labour MP Clive Lewis tweeted: “Jo Cox’s death was an attack on democracy itself and our thoughts today are with her family.”

Labour MP Dan Jarvis tweeted: “Thoughts are with Brendan Cox and Jo’s family today. We will never forget Jo and all she stood for. #MoreInCommon.”