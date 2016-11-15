Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to former Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Northern Ireland international striker Bobby Campbell who died today at the age of 60.

Fans took to social media to offer their condolences and their memories of the player who had recently undergone lung surgery and lived in Huddersfield.

Bobby became a cult figure at Bradford City where he scored 143 goals in two spells with the club, making him the club’s all-time top goal scorer. His goals helped the Bantams to two promotions in 1982 and 1985.

A spokesman for Bradford City said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the death of our former player Bobby Campbell.

“Our thoughts are with his wife, family and many friends at this time.”

The spokesman added: “The term ‘legend’ will have many interpretations by many supporters.

“However, we think in unison, whether you knew Bobby well or only watched him from the touchline, overheard him dominate a room full of former players or simply heard the many tales others would tell about him, there can be no doubt of his legendary status.

“From everyone connected with Bradford City, ‘thank you’ for the great memories Bobby and we look forward to recognising your life and achievements at the appropriate time.”

Born in Belfast in 1956, Bobby started his career at Aston Villa where he made his professional debut in 1974.

He was sold to Huddersfield Town in 1975 and later joined Sheffield United.

He briefly returned to Huddersfield Town for a second spell in 1978 before joining Halifax Town.

Journalist John Hutchinson, a Bradford City fan, tweeted: “Can’t believe #bcafc legend Bobby Campbell has died. Brought up hearing how good he was. Checked it out, he was. Legend.”

A spokesman for Lepton Highlanders FC said: “As a club we would like to send our condolences and thoughts to Bobby Campbell’s family on this sad day. RIP Bobby.”

Journalist Simon Parker said: “Very sad to hear the news confirmed by #bcafc that legend Bobby Campbell has died aged 60. They don’t make them like that any more. RIP.”

Bradford supporter James Murgatroyd said: “The word legend is overused these days. For Bobby Campbell it is barely enough. RIP Big Man. So many happy memories.”

Many people knew Bobby and his wife, Paula, from their years running Lindley WMC in Brian Street, Lindley, Huddersfield.