Tributes have been paid to a young man who was found dead at Huddersfield Leisure Centre where he worked as a maintenance technician.

Lucas Dean, 20, of Marsh, was discovered early on Saturday morning and is thought to have taken his own life.

People have paid tribute on the Examiner’s Facebook page to the former Salendine Nook High School pupil.

Many of those who posted comments in sympathy also urged people to contact Samaritans on 116 123 if they felt they needed help.

Laura Knight posted: “My heart goes out to the family at this sad time. Such a shame he felt the need to do that to himself. We need to make people aware there are help groups. Don’t suffer in silence, speak to someone.”

Claire Kinder said: “RIP Lucas - genuinely a lovely lad. Thinking of all his family and friends.”

Tania Asquith said: “Please if someone is reading this and in a bad place there is always help out there whether it be your nearest and dearest or a stranger. No-one wants to see a life extinguished needlessly.”

She said “the ripples are endless” from such deaths.

Jane Quinn said: “Absolutely heartbreaking news for the poor young lad and his family.”

Donna Taylor posted: “Poor lad, so young. Thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Mick Ryan said: “RIP Lucas, condolences to the family, such a lovely young man.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed Mr Dean’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

An inquest will be opened and adjourned at Bradford Coroner’s Court tomorrow (Friday).

If you’re struggling to cope with mental health issues here are some of the ways you can access help.

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn’t have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information. The website is here

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts.

Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here for the website