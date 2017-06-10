Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Britain’s oldest bookmakers George Carrigill has died.

Mr Carrigill, 84, died on Thursday after a short illness.

Born in Dewsbury Mr Carrigill left school in his mid teens before working as a journalist on a now defunct Dewsbury newspaper.

Mr Carrigill opened his first betting shop on March 15, 1954 with the £300 his father had left him.

It was illegal to run a betting premises until 1961 and so the original Carrigill’s was hidden next to a hairdressers on Corporation Street, Dewsbury.

The police knew of Mr Carrigill’s operation and although they turned a blind eye there was the occasional raid, says his son Bill Carrigill.

But the game changed in 1961 when the government legalised licensed betting shops.

It was as a schoolboy in Dewsbury that the young George realised his future lay as a bookmaker.

At school in the 1940s there was a rumour that his form master was a practising nudist. Seeing an opportunity to make some money George bet a classmate sixpence that he wasn’t and a further sixpence that he would ask the teacher directly to his face.

George recalled how he went up to the master and asked: “Excuse me, sir, are you a nudist?”

Unfazed the teacher replied that though he’d swum and walked in the nude he wasn’t a member of a nudist colony.

That won George both bets but what he realised was he couldn’t lose. Even if the master was a nudist and he had to pay his pal sixpence, George had asked the question so won the other bet.

After that George became the school’s unofficial bookie and his future was sealed.

He became a regular around Dewsbury’s unlicensed betting shops but his winnings were quickly spent.

Then he hit on the idea of becoming a bookie himself.

During the early 1980s Mr Carrigill had nine licensed bookmakers around Dewsbury.

As the cost of running a bookies rose the number was reduced but Mr Carrigill never fully retired.

He once said the word “retirement” had been scratched out of his dictionary and added: “My job is my hobby and my hobby is my job. I just love the involvement in it.”

Bill said: “He was such a nice, easy-going person. He was straight, honest and well respected by customers.”

Mr Carrigill leaves two sons, Bill and professional golfer Paul, a daughter, Fiona, and seven grandchildren.