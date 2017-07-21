Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a lovable rogue dubbed ‘Huddersfield’s most prolific offender’ who has died suddenly at the age of 35.

Clinford Joseph, of Paddock, clocked up more than 300 offences for drunkenness, nuisance and petty theft.

Described in court as ‘perfectly pleasant’ when sober, his battle with alcohol saw him often fall foul of the law.

He was made subject of anti-social behaviour orders and banned from local pubs and parts of the town centre.

His sister Caroline Joseph shared news of his death on Facebook and has been inundated with responses from those who knew him.

She hailed him “Huddersfield’s legend” and wrote: “Thank you all for your lovely messages. You lot have made it a little bit more easier. I have had hundreds upon hundreds of condolences for my brother. He was far from perfect but he was our Clinford, Huddersfield’s legend.

“I will let you all know when we will put him to rest and hope each and every one of you will come and say goodbye to my brother.”

Clinford was a regular in Huddersfield town centre and would often chat to passers-by and friends and even give them ‘high fives.’

He loved boxing and trained at Rawthorpe Amateur Boxing Club in Huddersfield. He was pictured on Facebook wearing a T-shirt with the slogan: ‘I Am the Greatest’ on the back.

The club posted: “Sad to hear Clinford Joseph has passed away. He came down to RABC nearly 20 years ago as a young kid and more recently over last few years. We tried to help him through boxing to live a better life. RIP.”

Boxing coach Sean Reynolds also posted: “He loved his boxing and was more educated than people know. RIP Clinford Joseph.”

Linz Brennan also posted on Caroline’s Facebook post and said: “Thinking of you all, Caroline. Clinford was definitely a legend. I’m going to miss seeing his cheeky smile.”

Yorkshire Dale added: “Rest in peace, Clinford lad. A familiar character around Huddersfield. He loved his boxing and was far more knowledgeable than some people took him for. Often misunderstood due to his conditions. God bless you buddy.”

Previous court hearings were told that Clinford was a chronic alcoholic and had been hospitalised with pancreatitis and alcohol-related illnesses.