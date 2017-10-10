Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norman Lane, who has died aged 77, helped shape some of Huddersfield’s landmark buildings as chief architect at Kirklees Council.

Mr Lane, who lived at Sowerby Bridge, worked as an architectural assistant for Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford councils before being appointed to the new Kirklees Council following local government reorganisation in 1974.

He rose to become chief architect at the authority, where he remained until taking early retirement at the age of 53.

Among his numerous projects were the renovation of council properties, the conversion and new build at Oakmead in Lindley and the renovation of Kirkgate Buildings in Huddersfield as council office space.

His final project before retirement was to supervise the development of the Lawrence Batley Theatre at Queen Street.

He attended the opening night and met Dame Judy Dench, who was guest at the event.

Mr Lane was born in 1940 at Halifax Royal Infirmary to parents Stephenson and Winifred Lane.

He attended Tuel Lane Chapel in Sowerby Bridge from a young age and then Sunday School.

Later he moved into the uniformed organisations as a Scout and Venture Scout in the 24th Halifax Scout Troup, progressing to become Scout Leader and Group Scout Leader.

He also attended the church youth club, where he met his wife Angela.

The couple celebrated their Golden Wedding in 2012.

Mr Lane’s connections with Tuel Lane continued throughout his life. Reorganisation of the Sowerby Bridge and Ryburn Circuit of Methodist Churches saw the church renamed St Paul’s Methodist Church in Tower Hill, Sowerby Bridge.

When the church was hit be an arson attack, Mr Lane was pivotal in overseeing the commissioning of a firm of architects to rebuild a new church.

He attended Tuel Lane Primary School, spent 18 months at the secondary modern then moved to Sowerby Bridge Grammar School to complete his education.

He went on to study at Huddersfield School of Architecture for five years. He obtained a Diploma in Architecture and was a member of the Royal Institute of British Architects.

In retirement, Mr Lane oversaw various projects in the Calderdale Methodist Circuit of Churches.

His last project was the restoration of the Grade II listed chapel at Heptonstall – a project due to be completed this month.

Despite ill health and stays in hospital, he went to the Chapel in July to make sure the project was “on time and within budget.”

A keen tennis player, he played for many years with Illingworth Tennis Club.

He leaves his wife, Angela, a daughter Catherine and son Alex and daughter-in-law Cath.

He was a grandfather to Ben, William, Sam, Bethany and Sophie and great grandchildren, Izzy and Marnie.

He is also survived by his elder brother, John.

Catherine said: “He was generous of himself and of his time. Whenever asked to undertake a project, whether large or small, his response was always ‘yes’.

Everything he started he undertook and completed, whether that was to replace the broken wing-mirror on his granddaughter’s car or to oversee the restoration of a historic building.”

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday at St Paul’s Methodist Church, Tower Hill, Sowerby Bridge.

This will be followed by private committal at Parkwood crematorium, Elland.