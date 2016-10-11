Tributes paid to Thongsbridge motorbike crash victim

Tributes have been paid to a young motorcyclist killed in a road tragedy in Thongsbridge.

Ryan Williams, 21, died on Monday night when his motorbike was in collision with a Kia Cee’d.

The crash happened at 6.45pm in Luke Lane, near the junction with The Waterside.

The biker lived in Huddersfield but was originally from the Welsh seaside town of Llandudno.

Police said Ryan suffered “significant” injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Junction of The Waterside and Luke Lane, Thongsbridge

Tributes have been pouring in on Facebook.

Blake Alun Jones posted: “Can’t believe you’re gone Ryan Williams. Rest in peace, dude.”

Ben David Greenway said: “RIP Ryan Williams. You were such a good friend and one of the most nicest people I had the pleasure of knowing.

“You did not have a bad bone in your body. You will be sadly missed. Thoughts go out to all your family and friends.”

And Ryan’s former football club, Llandudno FC, also echoed the sentiments of his friends, saying: “We’re shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news of the death of one of our former players, Ryan Williams.

“An absolutely top lad on and off the pitch. Taken far too soon.”

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Ryan was on a red Honda heading towards Holmfirth when the smash happened.

Sgt Carl Quinn, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist with our investigation.

“This was a tragic incident where a young man died and we are hoping to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or saw either the motorcyclist or Kia driver prior to the incident.”

Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to call the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1342 of October 10.