Police are investigating the death of a young dad who died of a suspected drugs overdose.

Father-of-two Jordan Jubb, of Batley, had been out clubbing with friends at the weekend.

Police said Mr Jubb and another man, aged 24, were taken ill early on Sunday morning.

A taxi driver raised the alarm and police were called to Bradford Road, Batley , at 4.30am.

It is understood Mr Jubb had been in the TBC nightclub in Bradford Road some time earlier.

Mr Jubb and the other man were taken to Dewsbury District Hospital . Mr Jubb died later and the other man was said to be “stable” in hospital.

A third man, aged 19, turned up at hospital himself at 6.15am and was released after treatment.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Kirklees CID, said enquiries were underway and added: “At this stage we are unable to establish what these males have taken.

“However, we can say that all three presented with overdose symptoms and tragically one young man has lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this devastating time.”

Det Insp Wiseman issued a warning and said: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind people that there is no safe way to take drugs.”

She said police would be speaking to both men to find out what they had taken, if anything.

TBC was opened in August by the company behind the former Frontier club – the old Batley Variety Club – further down Bradford Road.

Club spokesman Nick Westwell said: “We are aware that a young man has lost his life and we are assisting police with their enquiries.

“It’s a tragedy and all we are thinking about is the family and our thoughts are with them.

“Something has happened after a customer has left the premises. At this moment we don’t know what has happened. It’s just tragic.”

Touching tributes were paid to Mr Jubb on Facebook.

Rachelle Newell wrote: “Can’t believe you have been taken so young. Known you since you were 13 and you have always been such a kind, loving, caring lad, not to mention a great father to two beautiful kids.

“You had a heart of gold, doesn’t seem real that I won’t see you on my street again.

“God only takes the best and he keeps proving that. Rest in peace Jordan Jubb you will be truly missed, my thoughts are with your family at this sad time.”

Liam Valentine said: “RIP Jordan Jubb. Gone far too early. Very nice lad and always up for a laugh. Our thoughts are with you and your family. Really going to miss you lad.”

Shaun Hunter added: “You were an amazing guy and friend and you will be dearly missed brother. God bless you.”