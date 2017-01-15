Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have poured in for a man killed in his Gomersal home.

The 43-year-old, named locally as Dave Butterfield, died from his injuries at an address in Shirley Terrace at 6.30pm on Friday.

He is believed to have been stabbed to death and a 47-year-old woman remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Today a police cordon remained in place around the row of semi-detached houses with several police cars still in attendance as officers continue their investigation.

Friends of Mr Butterfield rushed to express their sadness and place their tributes to him on social media.

Sarah Jackson commented: “R.I.P Dave Butts my heart goes out to your family.”

Jain Gormley said: “The whole of Cleckheaton is in complete shock.

“You will be greatly missed by everyone who knew you. Including myself xxx.”

Lindsay Blyth described Mr Butterfield as a “lovely, happy smiley bloke”.

And Wendy Boothman said: “Very sad xx love to his family and friends.”

Neighbour Gary Taylor said that Mr Butterfield lived at the address with his girlfriend Michelle Spencer.

He added that Michelle, a mobile hairdresser, has a son aged in his 20s and a daughter aged around 12.

Mr Taylor, who lives opposite the couple, explained that he didn’t know Mr Butterworth well as he had only lived in the house for a few months.

He said: “ I know Michelle, she’s been living here a long time and I would speak to her and she seems nice and friendly.

“Nothing like this has happened around here before and it’s devastating really.

“I saw the commotion with all the police cars coming up the road, about five came at once.”

Neighbour Liam Potter told the Examiner he heard that the victim had been stabbed following a dispute at the house.

The woman arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Butterfield appeared before Leeds magistrates this morning where detectives were granted a further 36 hours to question her.

A 26-year-old man originally arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail.

Det Chief Supt Mark Ridley, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said the extension was granted at a special hearing of Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

He said: “A 47-year-old woman remains in custody and magistrates have granted us the extension so we can conduct our enquiries.

“I would appeal for anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact West Yorkshire Police.”