Tributes pour in for Last of the Summer Wine's Jean Alexander

Alexander, 90, also famous for her portrayal of Hilda Ogden in Coronation Street

Jean Alexander Actress Plays in BBC's "Last of the Summer Wine" with Bill Owen

Tributes have poured in for the late Last of the Summer Wine actress Jean Alexander, who died on Thursday just three days after her 90th birthday.

Jean, born in Liverpool as Jean Hodgkinson, was best known for her role as the sharp-tongued housewife Hilda Ogden in Coronation Street .

But she left the Mancunian soap in 1987 and crossed the Pennines to play Auntie Wainwright in Last of the Summer Wine where she played the junk shop owner in the long-running comedy, set in Holmfirth , until 2010.

Former Coronation Street actress Jean Alexander who has died aged 90

Coronation Street actress Jenny McAlpine tweeted: “So sorry to hear about Jean Alexander. I would have loved to work with her. Thankful to have met her though.”

Fellow Corrie actress Kym Marsh added: “RIP Jean Alexander. A true soap icon. Never will you be forgotten.”

And comedian Kate Robbins, who appeared alongside her in Last of the Summer Wine, tweeted: “Acting with Jean Alexander was, for me, a dream come true. Diminutive in size but a giant of talent.”

Nora Batty's Holmfirth cottage has finally sold — after 10 YEARS on the market

Cottage was used to film many episodes of Last of the Summer Wine

