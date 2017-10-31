The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The weather is set fair for little horrors to go trick or treating tonight, according to Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens.

Following Huddersfield’s first frost of the year yesterday – with temperatures in the valleys hitting zero to minus 1c (32 to 30f) – the Salendine Nook meteorologist said Hallowe’en would be cloudy and mainly dry with a chance of mist.

Said Paul: “It should be quite a mild Hallowe’en,” he said. “Temperatures should not be too bad for trick or treating at about 12 to 13c (53 to 55f).

“It follows recent years when Hallow’en has been exceptionally mild. Temperatures were about 18c (64.4f) the year before last.”

The rest of the week is set to turn a little colder in the run-up to Bonfire Night as temperatures returned to seasonal norms.”