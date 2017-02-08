Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s every footie fan’s dream... to play alongside their heroes.

Now local amateurs and three former Huddersfield Town professionals are limbering up to take to the pitch to raise £10,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance .

The Town triumvirate will boast striker Junior Mendes , now a sports scientist; full back Andy Holdsworth , a veteran of more than 200 games; and midfielder Tony Carss , now head of academy coaching at the club.

The fixture, tagged ‘The Match 2017’, will take place at The MBI Shay Stadium in Halifax on Saturday, May 20. It has been organised by Dave Learmont, founder of Coaches Club, the grassroots football coaching specialists.

(Photo: DAILY RECORD)

Dave is appealing to the public to buy tickets and support the event. It costs £12,000 a day to keep the two air ambulance helicopters flying. The organisation relies entirely on donations to keep saving lives. All proceeds from the match will go to the charity.

(Photo: Trinity Mirror)

“We’re training hard to put on a good show, and will be taking part in a number of challenges over the coming months to win the chance to ‘sign’ the professionals onto our teams,” said Dave.

(Photo: Birmingham Post and Mail)

All tickets (adults £10, children £5) must be purchased before the game via justgiving.com/teams/coaches-club. Further information from http://www.coachesclub.co.uk/