Two men and a woman have been jailed for a robbery at Birchencliffe Petrol Station where staff were terrorised and left tied up.

Leeds Crown Court heard today (Thurs) that Melanie Jane Collins entered around 3am on October 4 and distracted one assistant by asking about contactless payments.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said her two accomplices Darren McGuin and Peter Thomas Abbott then followed her in with their hoods up and one armed with a crowbar.

That robber then walked round the counter and shouted at the female assistant to open the till, holding the crowbar over her head at the same time Collins threatened to stab and kill her.

Miss Pryke said the assistant was terrified but managed to do so and all three robbers began emptying the money from it into a plastic bag brought with them.

The male assistant, who had been told to sit in a chair, was then pulled from it and manhandled behind the counter where he was told to open his till.

He too was scared and shaking and when he found it difficult to do so was punched in the face and then hit on the head with the crowbar before he succeeded and more cash was taken.

One of the men then tried to open the safe in the back office and when he could not do so forced the female assistant into that room to get her to do it. When she told him no staff had access to it he stole her handbag instead.

Before the trio left Collins tied both staff up with computer cabling, although they were able to free themselves when they were sure the intruders had gone, having made off with around £800.

Miss Pryke said the male assistant was treated in hospital for pain to his head but fortunately suffered no more severe injury. Both described being scared and shocked by their ordeal.

The court heard McGuin had already committed a series of other offences including three burglaries one at a house in Norwood Road, Birkby, where a safe containing £2,000 and jewellery was stolen and had stolen a friend’s laptop containing treasured wedding photos and pictures of someone who had died of cancer.

All three blamed drugs for their offending.

McGuin, 36 of Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill, was jailed for a total of eight years four months after admitting robbery, three burglaries, theft, handling and possessing an offensive weapon.

Collins, 32 of New Street, Huddersfield was jailed for four years for the robbery as was Abbott, 30 of Rawthorpe Lane, Rawthorpe who also admitted possession of an offensive weapon.

Recorder Richard Woolfall said the robbery was “clearly a terrifying experience” which the victims had relived many times but he praised their bravery and determination in returning to work.