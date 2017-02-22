Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A troubled letting agent has until the end of Wednesday to pay a £5,000 fine.

Kirklees Council has issued a £5,000 fixed penalty notice on letting agent Gallery, owned by Dennis Goodridge.

The letting and estate agent, which has since disappeared from its John William Street base, was trading without being part of an industry regulator, a legal requirement.

Local authorities act as a prosecuting authority for such an issue and a council spokeswoman said: “ Kirklees Council has issued a penalty charge notice on Gallery for failing to register with an approved Property Redress Scheme. The fixed penalty charge is for £5,000.”

On December 20 Kirklees served a Notice of Intent on Dennis Goodridge , of Gallery, for failure to register to one of the industry redress schemes. He had 28 days to appeal to the courts against this notice.

He didn’t appeal, so on January 25 they service the notice with a civil penalty of £5,000.

The deadline for that payment is February 22. As of today (Tuesday) he is yet to pay the fine.

Kirklees can take further action if the fine is not paid.

The Examiner has previously reported how Gallery, also trading as Gallery@HD1 , had allegedly withheld monies owed to landlords and tenants.

