A rugby club events co-ordinator stole cash after keeping money from customer bookings for herself.

Kate Allder worked for Huddersfield Rugby Union Football Club for three years.

But when she ran out of funds to support her spiralling drug habit, she breached the considerable trust placed in her by stealing more than £1,000.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

The Huddersfield court heard that the fraud occurred between January 15 and April 7 last year when Allder was employed as an events co-ordinator for the Lockwood Park based sports complex.

Part of her role was to take private bookings where customers would pay for deposits using cash, credit cards or cheques.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said: “These were supposed to be paid into the club’s account.

“Instead she diverted the money and had the customers pay it into her own account.

“She sometimes gave fake proformas (invoices) to the customers.”

Her offending was “bound to be discovered” and came to light when a customer queried his booking with the club.

There was no record of this and when the accountants trawled through the system they realised what Allder, formerly of Hade Edge, had been doing.

She admitted to stealing £1,105 from the club, although the original figure estimated was much higher.

Allder also pleaded guilty to stealing £123 worth of pillowcases and toothbrushes from Tesco in Huddersfield town centre .

She was apprehended with a male who allegedly threatened the store security guard with a hypodermic needle.

The court was told that Allder, currently of High Street in Leeds, had been addicted to class A drugs since the age of 18 and funded this habit though her paid employment.

When she had issues with rent arrears her drug taking worsened, she was unable to pay for it to used her job as an opportunity to fund it.

District Judge Michael Fanning told her: “The fraud has taken some time to investigate, you didn’t own up to it at the police station, hence the delay.

“You were in a position of trust, you were trusted by the club to manage money but diverted it for your own benefit.

“I am more interested in the people who’s out and that the money is repaid to them.

“You will have to pay the full amount in compensation to the club which has honoured its commitments to these individuals.”

As well as paying £1,105 compensation, Allder will have the abide by an eight week curfew which will be electronically monitored.

This punishment should be seen as a direct alternative to custody, Judge Fanning added.