Turn back the clock as vintage lorries hit Huddersfield's streets

Historic trucks roll again as part of Huddersfield Transport Group Vintage Transport Run

Commercial vehicle rally on Great Northern St, Huddersfield. Owners bring their vehicles to the gathering before setting out to the Carriage House pub on Manchester Road, Marsden.

A series of vintage lorries and wagons are set to arrive in town.

The Huddersfield Transport Group Halloween Vintage Transport Run takes place on Sunday, October 30 with vehicles displayed at Great Northern Street, Huddersfield, from 10.30am-2pm.

There will then be a procession of vintage vehicles including wagons and some cars from Great Northern Street up Manchester Road to the Carriage House on the moors above Marsden.

TAKE a look at a vintage vehicle rally in Huddersfield back in 2014 below

Vintage vehicles rally in Huddersfield
It was once a stopover for lorry drivers on the Pennine run. Long distance drivers would spend the night there in the days before the M62 was built.

Organiser Mel Munday said: “Any enthusiast who has a vintage vehicle is welcome to take part.”

The annual event always proves popular and last year around 60 vintage wagons and lorries took part.

