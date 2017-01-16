Following the success of a Huddersfield cheesemaker, TV bosses are looking for more local foodies for second helpings of a Channel 4 show.

My Kitchen Rules UK scouts the nation’s best cooks.

After Razan Alsous, from Linthwaite, appeared on the programme featuring her Yorkshire Halloumi business, producers turned back to the Examiner in a bid to track down more local kitchen geniuses for the show’s second series.

The show, hosted by two-time Michelin-starred chef Michael Caines and cooking legend Prue Leith, pits entrepreneurial cooks against one another as they launch their own pop-up restaurants in a bid to scoop a £10,000 prize.

Razan and brother Reda appeared on the show in September with their business Yorkshire Dama Cheese – halloumi inspired by the cuisine of their native country Syria but with a Yorkshire twist.

Halloumi cheese maker Razan Alsous
Razan has since gone on to feature on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen.

Syeda Irtizaali, commission editor for Channel 4, said the show was a “great format for amateur cooks.”

Producer Debb Swindells said: “We’re now on the hunt for more passionate home cooks, and we can’t wait to shine a light on some of the best food talent the country has to offer.”

To apply visit: www.7wonder.co.uk/apply .