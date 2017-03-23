Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC presenter Lauren Laverne will be hosting her 6 Music live show from Huddersfield’s Vinyl Tap – and there will be a big-name mystery band playing.

Laverne will be presenting her self-titled show on Friday, April 21, from 10am-2pm, at the nationally renowned independent record shop on John William Street.

There will also be an as-yet-unnamed but big-name band playing live from Vinyl Tap as part of the show.

The show ties in with Record Story Day, the following day, where independent record shops, including Vinyl Tap, will be stocking a range of rare records.

Vinyl Tap, a treasure trove for record collectors, learned the news a week ago – but owners were sworn to secrecy until it was announced by DJ Steve Lamacq on his BBC radio show on Tuesday.

Marc Kershaw, of Vinyl Tap, said: “We were very excited to have the show coming our shop. It shows we’ve been put on the map.

“It’s nice that it’s a shop in the North rather than the same one in London again.”

Born in Sunderland as Lauren Gofton, Laverne achieved four top 40 hits and a top 10 album with her pop-punk band Kenickie in the 1990s.

She presented numerous show on ITV and Channel 4 and was one of the main presenters for the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury Festival.

As well as her show on 6 Music she has presented various BBC radio shows, including an episode of Women’s Hour on Radio 4.