BBC presenter Lauren Laverne hosted her 6 Music live show from an indie record store in Huddersfield ... and there were some special moments as she paid special homage to the late pop superstar Prince.

The iconic singer died a year ago and Alexis Taylor from the popular indie band Hot Chip played over half an hour worth of Prince songs.

Lauren presented her show at Vinyl Tap, a treasure trove for record collectors on John William Street which she described as a “music nerd’s dream.”

The show tied in with Record Store Day on April 22 when independent record shops will be stocking a range of rare records.

Lauren interviewed local poet Simon Armitage, who worked in the building when it was a supermarket, and spoken word artist Kate Tempest, an ambassador for vinyl music day.

Then Leeds-based band Fold took the stage for a live performance.

Lauren said: “It’s been lovely being here in Huddersfield and everyone at Vinyl Tap made us feel so welcome, it’s been fantastic.

“It’s our first trip to the shop, but as soon as we found it ahead of Record Store Day we knew we wanted to come somewhere around here, this part of the world.

“When we saw this place, we just couldn’t believe it, it’s an absolute music nerd’s dream.”

The show’s producers asked the store’s owner for permission last month and swore him to secrecy until DJ Steve Lamacq announced it on his BBC radio show a week later.

Owner Tony Boothroyd, who is from Almondbury and has been selling records for over 30 years, said: “BBC 6 Music asked us if they could come and do an in-store live show with Lauren Laverne and our answer was always going to be ‘yes’.

“We listen to Radio 6 all the time so it’s our favourite show coming and playing in the shop, it’s fantastic.”

Born in Sunderland as Lauren Gofton, Lauren achieved four top 40 hits and a top 10 album with her pop-punk band Kenickie in the 1990s.

She presented numerous shows on ITV and Channel 4 and was one of the main presenters for the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury Festival.

As well as her show on 6 Music she has presented various BBC radio shows, including an episode of Women’s Hour on Radio 4.

Vinyl Tap is hosting Record Store Day tomorrow, Saturday, known to be its busiest day of the year when music fanatics descend on the shop in search of a bargain.