Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The TV spotlight will shine on local farmers.

The team at Cannon Hall Farm at Cawthorne will feature on BBC One daytime programme The Farmers’ Country Showdown.

(Photo: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire)

The episode, set to air on Friday, February 17, at 3.45pm, features the team attending the National Farmers Weekly Awards.

A photograph released by the BBC shows the Nicholson family – Richard, Roger, Cynthia, Robert and David – at the working farm and top visitor attraction.

They will be among three inspirational farming families to feature on the fifth episode of the programme, which looks at farming in the UK.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Lambs frolicking at Cannon Hall farm Share this video Watch Next

Cannon Hall were named winners, bringing home the Best Digital Presence Award for their work on social media and the farm’s website.

The farm’s popular maize maze is a big attraction every summer.