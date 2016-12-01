Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The West Yorkshire Police’s 24 hour tweetathon signed off at 7am this morning (Thursday).

So here is a snapshot from what we learned as officers posted live updates on incidents and call outs, reaching the UK’s top ten trends.

Crimes from the horrific, to saddening, to the downright bizarre stirred emotions online, as the flurry of 10,700 tweets using #WYP24 revealed the pressures faced by police on a daily basis.

Reports from 999 calls coming in across Kirklees included a son threatening to kill his parents in Scissett, an “abusive” 12-year-old boy threatening staff at a residential home in Dewsbury and a domestic incident between an auntie and nephew in Almondbury.

Police also tweeted in the early hours of Thursday to say a missing vulnerable teenage girl from Huddersfield had been found in Bradford alongside another girl reported missing. A man has been arrested.

And from the distressing updates, the tweetathon also showed us some of the more bizarre reports police deal with.

A man with a TV balanced on his head was spotted on Manchester Road, while officers chased down a shoplifter with £100 worth of bedding in Dewsbury after he was spotted by a member of the public.

Calderdale police also tweeted to say one sweet-toothed thief smashed a car window to steal some expensive chocolates.

Joining bobbies on the beat was Tweetathon Ted, a furry, stuffed bear accomplice who was pictured lending officers a paw.

Ted, complete with is own uniform and police hat, was snapped checking out the cells at Huddersfield Police Station and helping detectives in the intelligence unit.

The unlikely social media star is now set to be auctioned off to raise money for Alexander’s Journey, raising cash for the son of a police officer in Warwickshire who has cancer.