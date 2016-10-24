Login Register
Twenty parrots saved by firefighters after children's game starts basement fire

Basement contained parrots of all sizes from budgies to macaws

An African Grey Parrot
An African Grey Parrot

A pandemonium of parrots was saved by firefighters after a children’s game started a blaze.

Two children had been setting fire to paper and make-up in their basement when the room – containing at least 20 parrots of all sizes – became smoke logged.

The fire, which broke out in a house on College Street, Crosland Moor, at around 4.30pm, was attended by fire crews from Huddersfield and Slaithwaite.

The fire crews used breathing apparatus and ventilators to clear the room and prevent any harm to the birds.

Huddersfield crew commander, Shane Byrne, who attended the incident, said: “Their mum was very cross. Let’s hope they use it as a learning curve.

“They had no smoke detectors in the property so they are very lucky it was just smoke damage.”

