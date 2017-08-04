Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been arrested after a man was injured during a fight in Newsome this morning.

Police were called at 1:47am today on White Hart Drive where two males were arguing with the male victim.

The 32-year-old victim suffered a facial injury.

A 33-year-old man from Huddersfield and a 38-year-old from Leeds, have been arrested in connection with this incident and remain in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “The victim suffered a nasty injury during this incident, but thankfully will make a full recovery.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything or was in the area and has any information about the incident to come forward and speak to the police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170357116.