Two men were arrested in an armed police swoop following a pursuit involving unmarked cars and the force helicopter.

The pair were in custody on Wednesday night following the chase which ended on Lindley Moor Road, Huddersfield, at around 3.45pm yesterday.

Marked and unmarked police cars together with a police helicopter followed an Audi before the vehicle was stopped and surrounded by armed police.

A police spokesperson said yesterday: “Officers attended on Lindley Moor Road, Huddersfield this afternoon following enquiries.

“Two men in an Audi car were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and are in custody this evening.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

An eyewitness reported seeing police pointing guns at an Audi and two men being arrested.

The incident is not believed to be related to another armed raid on a house on Leeds Road, yesterday.

In this other incident police swooped on the house following reports that a man had been threatened with a gun.

Officers could be seen surrounding the terraced house.

A resident captured the dramatic moment on camera, as officers banged on the door while others sneaked through a ginnel, presumably to block the back entrance. Police dogs were also in attendance.