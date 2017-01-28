Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating an alleged serious sexual assault in Huddersfield town centre have made two arrests.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire police said two males aged 17 and 20 had been arrested on suspicion of rape. They remain in police custody.

Police appealed for witnesses following the alleged offence in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers were called at about 2.30am on Thursday, January 26, to Chancery Close, off New Street, after a woman in her 20s reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

The scene was cordoned off as police began enquiries.

Det Insp George Bardell, of Kirklees CID, urged anyone with information relating to the incident to call 101 quoting log 0093 of January 26 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.