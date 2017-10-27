Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents of the Thornhill area of Dewsbury fear an organised gang may be active following two so-called “Hanoi” burglaries in the last week.

On Wednesday night a grey Audi A3 S Line and a silver Audi Q5 were taken from the driveway of a property after burglars snapped door handles and locks to gain entry. They stole car keys to make off with the cars, along with purses and bags.

And in a separate incident on Saturday night an Audi A3 was stolen from the driveway of a house in Sandiway Bank whilst the occupants were in bed. Neighbours said it was found the following morning in a lock-up in Bradford and had been fitted with false number plates.

Victims took to social media to vent their anger and to appeal for assistance in tracing the vehicles.

Hanoi burglaries, also known as 2-in-1 burglaries or car key burglaries, are carried out by criminals who break into houses to steal keys to cars, which they may also use to remove items from the property. The crime has grown more prevalent in the last decade.

The break-ins have been dubbed Hanoi burglaries after Operation Hanoi, the first to crack down on this type of crime.

Police have pointed to similarities in each case, stating the vehicles stolen were often high-powered, expensive performance cars.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman confirmed: “Police are investigating following a report of a burglary at a residential property on Sandiway Bank overnight on Saturday (21/10). The incident is believed to have occurred between 10pm on October 21 and 2am on October 22.

“Taken in the burglary was an Audi Quattro car, which was recovered by officers a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects.”

Anyone with information about the Sandiway Bank incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170490588.